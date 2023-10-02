Galway Bay FM

2 October 2023

~1 minutes read

13 Galway producers celebrate Blas na hEireann awards

Share story:
13 Galway producers celebrate Blas na hEireann awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 13 Galway producers are celebrating after winning awards at the Blas na hEireann awards

They were held in Dingle over the weekend, the best of Irish food and drink was showcased at the three day festival

The Galway winners are

Abbert Bailiu Teoranta
Ahascragh Distillers
Birdhouse Galway city
Builin Blasta Spiddal
Galmere Fresh Foods Ballybrit
Grá Chocolates Ballybrit
Killeen Farmhouse Cheese
Kylemore Abbey and Gardens
Loughnane’s of Galway
The Lán Kitchen
Micil Distillery Salthill
The Foods of Athenry
and
West Bake Glenamaddy.

Now in its 16th year, there was a record-breaking number of entries, making Galway’s wins all the more impressive]

Share story:

Minister applauds Galway's strong and vibrant economy as 350 new jobs announced

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Enterprise Minister says today’s job announcements in Galway prove the strength of the Galway economy. Hewlett Pa...

Two appear again before courts via videolink from Castlerea over incident at Galway Shopping Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two men have appeared briefly before Galway District Court today via videolink, in relation to public disorder at Galway Sh...

Galway City council urged to make speed bumps policy for housing estates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for speed bumps to be introduced in various locations across Galway City. Residents in the Duirling estate ...

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announcing its most significant strategic investment ever in its Galway campus

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hewlett Packard Enterprise is today announcing what it has called ‘its most significant strategic investment everR...