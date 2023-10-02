2 October 2023
13 Galway producers celebrate Blas na hEireann awards
Galway Bay fm newsroom – 13 Galway producers are celebrating after winning awards at the Blas na hEireann awards
They were held in Dingle over the weekend, the best of Irish food and drink was showcased at the three day festival
The Galway winners are
Abbert Bailiu Teoranta
Ahascragh Distillers
Birdhouse Galway city
Builin Blasta Spiddal
Galmere Fresh Foods Ballybrit
Grá Chocolates Ballybrit
Killeen Farmhouse Cheese
Kylemore Abbey and Gardens
Loughnane’s of Galway
The Lán Kitchen
Micil Distillery Salthill
The Foods of Athenry
and
West Bake Glenamaddy.
Now in its 16th year, there was a record-breaking number of entries, making Galway’s wins all the more impressive]