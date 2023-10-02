13 Galway producers celebrate Blas na hEireann awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 13 Galway producers are celebrating after winning awards at the Blas na hEireann awards

They were held in Dingle over the weekend, the best of Irish food and drink was showcased at the three day festival

The Galway winners are

Abbert Bailiu Teoranta

Ahascragh Distillers

Birdhouse Galway city

Builin Blasta Spiddal

Galmere Fresh Foods Ballybrit

Grá Chocolates Ballybrit

Killeen Farmhouse Cheese

Kylemore Abbey and Gardens

Loughnane’s of Galway

The Lán Kitchen

Micil Distillery Salthill

The Foods of Athenry

and

West Bake Glenamaddy.

Now in its 16th year, there was a record-breaking number of entries, making Galway’s wins all the more impressive]