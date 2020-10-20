13 further deaths from COVID-19, 1865 new cases – 74 of them in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has now been a total of 1,865 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Monday 19th October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,269 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 52,256* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 657 are men / 609 are women
- 63% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 221 in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and 649 and the remaining 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties.
As of 2pm today, 312 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 52,256 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 19OCT2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (06OCT2020 to 19OCT2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days (06OCT2020 to 19OCT2020)
|NATIONAL
|1,269
|279.3
|13,299
|Cavan
|80
|909.7
|693
|Meath
|221
|590.6
|1,152
|Monaghan
|38
|402.4
|247
|Sligo
|27
|355.5
|233
|Westmeath
|24
|336.8
|299
|Donegal
|21
|328.5
|523
|Cork
|116
|322.0
|1,748
|Clare
|26
|321.5
|382
|Galway
|74
|313.9
|810
|Wexford
|51
|296.5
|444
|Longford
|14
|278.9
|114
|Limerick
|74
|278.6
|543
|Kildare
|61
|276.8
|616
|Leitrim
|<5
|252.8
|81
|Kerry
|28
|247.8
|366
|Dublin
|203
|239.1
|3,222
|Roscommon
|<5
|229.3
|148
|Louth
|69
|221.1
|285
|Offaly
|18
|215.5
|168
|Laois
|14
|199.5
|169
|Carlow
|16
|195.0
|111
|Mayo
|28
|183.9
|240
|Kilkenny
|15
|167.3
|166
|Waterford
|22
|154.9
|180
|Wicklow
|12
|123.6
|176
|Tipperary
|10
|114.7
|183