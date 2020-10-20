13 further deaths from COVID-19, 1865 new cases – 74 of them in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,865 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 19th October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,269 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 52,256* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

657 are men / 609 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

221 in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and 649 and the remaining 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 312 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 52,256 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 19OCT2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (06OCT2020 to 19OCT2020) New Cases during last 14 days (06OCT2020 to 19OCT2020) NATIONAL 1,269 279.3 13,299 Cavan 80 909.7 693 Meath 221 590.6 1,152 Monaghan 38 402.4 247 Sligo 27 355.5 233 Westmeath 24 336.8 299 Donegal 21 328.5 523 Cork 116 322.0 1,748 Clare 26 321.5 382 Galway 74 313.9 810 Wexford 51 296.5 444 Longford 14 278.9 114 Limerick 74 278.6 543 Kildare 61 276.8 616 Leitrim <5 252.8 81 Kerry 28 247.8 366 Dublin 203 239.1 3,222 Roscommon <5 229.3 148 Louth 69 221.1 285 Offaly 18 215.5 168 Laois 14 199.5 169 Carlow 16 195.0 111 Mayo 28 183.9 240 Kilkenny 15 167.3 166 Waterford 22 154.9 180 Wicklow 12 123.6 176 Tipperary 10 114.7 183