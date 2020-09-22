13 enterprise hubs in Galway secure support to reopen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thirteen hubs across county Galway have received funding to support their reopening in compliance with public health guidelines as the economy recovers from the impact of COVID-19.

The investment has been made by the Department of Rural and Community Development as part of the Atlantic Economic Corridor Enterprise Hub Network project.

The allocation aims to assist with the purchasing of necessary safety equipment, online meeting equipment and to support the marketing of the hub network.

Those set to benefit are Galway Technology Centre, GMIT Innovation Hub, The Portershed, SCCUL Enterprise Centre and Westside Resource Centre.

Others include Beechtree Enterprise Centre, Tuam, Bia Innovator Campus, Burren Enterprise Centre, Kinvara, Clonberne Community Enterprise Centre, [email protected]éal, [email protected], Ballinasloe Enterprise Centre and The Hub at Moyne Villa.

Enterprise Hubs Programme Manager at The Western Development Commission Stephen Carolan says the hubs will play a critical role in rural and regional areas in the months and years ahead, allowing skilled workers to work close to where they live, driving sustainable economic activity and building communities