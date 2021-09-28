13 Covid 19 patients receiving care at Galway’s public hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 13 Covid 19 patients are receiving care at Galway’s public hospitals.

10 of the patients are being treated for the virus at UHG, with three receiving care at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Three patients are receiving acute care in the ICU at UHG, with one patient receiving ICU attention at Portiuncula Hospital.

About 33% of all Covid patients in ICUs nationwide are vaccinated, according to the Intensive Care Society.

66 people are in critical care units with the virus – while there are 291 in hospital.

Dr Alan Gaffney, the vice-president of the Intensive Care Society, says the ICU figure has been static in recent weeks….