13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today but none in ICU

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today, but none are being treated in intensive care units.

That’s according to HSE figures which show that nationally, 315 COVID-19 patients are attending acute hospitals.

12 patients are being treated for coronavirus at UHG today, while one person is receiving care at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

However, no Covid patients are being treated in the ICU at either facility.

A further eight patients are undergoing general treatment for suspected cases of the virus across both hospitals – with seven at UHG and one at Portiuncula Hospital.

Overall, 32 patients are receiving care for COVID-19 in ICU’s across the country today – with 20 being placed on ventilators.