Galway Bay FM newsroom – Over a dozen beds remain closed at Aras Mhic Dara Community Nursing Unit in Carraroe due to lack of staff.

The matter was raised at the Health Forum West this week by local councillor Daithi O Culain.

He was told that at least six nurses are needed – but there’s been extremely low numbers of applicants for vacant positions.

Councillor O Culain says it’s a serious concern for the local area.