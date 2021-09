print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 1,292 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

331 patients are in hospital with the virus, down four from yesterday, with 54 in intensive care, down two.

Ireland continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid in the EU – with Greece and Estonia the next worst.

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the country’s on the right track.