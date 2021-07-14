125 thousand vaccine doses administered at Ballybrit centre to date

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 125 thousand vaccine doses have been administered at Ballybrit to date.

The vaccination base began operation at the racecourse in early March where the rollout initially focused on healthcare workers before moving to the wider public.

The Ballybrit racecourse will accommodate one thousand spectators a day for the annual racing festival which gets underway on Monday week.

However, vaccinations will continue at the Ballybrit base in parallel, but may be scaled back slightly.

Frank Harburn is General Manager of the Regional Vaccination Programme for the West – he says operations will continue during the festival week