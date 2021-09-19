1,224 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There has been a further 1,224 Covid-19 cases reported today.

It brings the five-day moving average of new cases to 1,334 – a slight increase compared to yesterday, but down from 1,454 a week ago.

278 people are in hospital with the virus, up 17 in 24 hours.

63 are in ICU, down three.

Figures released for Galway University Hospital yesterday evening shows that there are 16 receiving treatment for Covid-19. A reduction of 7 on the day previously.

Meanwhile, in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, there is one patient getting treatment. No change from yesterday.

Of those figures, there are 4 in ICU in GUH, a reduction of 2 on yesterday and no change for Portiuncula with 1 patient in ICU.