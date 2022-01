Galway Bay fm newsroom – A further 12,138 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed.

6,843 are positive PCRs while a further 5,295 are positive antigen tests logged on the HSE website.

There has also been a further 52 Covid-19 deaths in the past week, bringing the overall total here to 6,087.

910 people are in hospital with the virus, 90 of whom are in ICU.