12,000 hospital beds lost in West due to delayed in discharges

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 12 thousand beds were lost in the West due to delays in patient discharges between January and October.

According to figures from the HSE, over 6,400 beds were lost in UHG and Merlin Park and over 1,500 in Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe over the 10 month period.

Nationally the number of beds lost to delayed discharges reached almost 200 thousand by the end of October.

Roscommon Galway TD Eugene Murphy says the seriousness of the situation must act as a wake-up call to the Health Minister.

Deputy Murphy argues patients aren’t benefiting sufficiently from hospital resources – to hear more tune in to FYI [email protected]…