12 year old Clonmoylan boy named overall winner of Farm Safety Art Competition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 12 year old Clonmoylan Local, Liam Felle, is the overall winner of the Teagasc Farm Safety art competition.

The competition aims to raise awareness among children of the dangers and risks around livestock, and to encourage farm families to think about farm safety.

Liam’s poster included a variety of rules for staying safe with livestock with the slogan- ‘Follow each rule and the farm will be cool’.

Liam’s entry was inspired by the time he was chased by a cow and he has shared some farm safety tips he has learned with us