12 submissions received on plan for major sports facility in Renville

County planners will issue their decision in June on a second attempt to build a major sports facility in Renville, Oranmore.

12 submissions on the plan were lodged with Galway County Council by last week’s deadline.

The project includes a new looped amenity walkway with connectivity to existing amenity walkways at Renville Park and a playground.

There would also be three grassed playing pitches and one all weather synthetic playing pitch as well as three warm up/training areas.

There would also be 234 car parking spaces and 184 bicycle parking spaces as well as a vehicular and pedestrian access onto a local road to the south of the site.

A Natura Impact Statement is also submitted with the application.

County planners are due to make a decision next month (10/06).

Last June, An Bord Pleanála refused the application due to concerns over traffic hazard issues.

The project led by Renville Sports Project Committee on behalf of Oranmore Maree GAA Club had been subject to an appeal led by a group of local residents.