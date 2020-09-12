Galway Bay fm newsroom – 12 people have died from Covid-19 in Galway since February.

Figures released by the CSO show that 12 people have died from the virus, while 542 confirmed cases were recorded as of September 4th.

According to figures released by the CSO, 12 people died from Coronavirus in Galway between February 28th and September 4th of this year.

The median age of those who have died from the virus in Galway is 82.

During that period, the county recorded 542 confirmed cases of Covid-19, while the median age of people who tested positive for the virus was 38.

With 12 confirmed Covid-19 related deaths over the period, Galway and Roscommon have the 4th lowest number of Covid deaths nationwide.

Meanwhile, at 542 confirmed cases, Galway has recorded the 12th lowest amount of Covid-19 cases in the country.