12% of Galway students in over-sized classes

Just over 12 percent of students in Galway are in over-sized classes.

The National School Annual Census data shows the average primary school class size in Galway is 22 pupils.

Nationally, one in ten children are still in overcrowded classrooms.

The data has been compiled by the Department of Education based on the number of enrollments on September 30th 2023, as submitted by individual schools.

On average, around 10 percent of primary school pupils are in over-crowded classes – that is classes with more than 30 students.

However average class sizes have reached their lowest level in 20 years, according to the Irish Independent.

There were 4,000 fewer pupils in primary schools last year, and 10,000 fewer pupils in overcrowded classrooms in 2023.