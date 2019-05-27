12 of 18 seats filled on City Council – full recount to get underway on City Central

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 12 of the 18 seats on Galway city council have now been filled.

The remaining six are in city Central, which is the subject of a full recount.

Early this morning the final result for City West was declared with sitting councillors Independent Donal Lyons, Labour’s Neil McNelis, and Fianna Fail’s Peter Keane all retaining their seats.

The newcomers are the Green’s Pauline O’Reilly and Fine Gael’s Clodagh Higgins while former Fianna Fail councillor John Connolly is back on the council.

The casualties in this ward are Fine Gael’s Pearce Flannery and Sinn Fein’s Cathal O Conchur.

His party colleague Mairead Farrell has also lost her seat as despite calling a recount after missing out on the sixth and final seat in the East ward by 17 votes it did not change the original outcome.

Sitting councillors Independents Declan McDonnell, Terry O Flaherty and Noel Larkin and Fianna Fail’s Mike Crowe have all retained their seats while the newcomers are Fianna Fail’s Alan Cheevers and the Social Democrats Owen Hanley.

Along with Mairead Farrell the other casualty in this area was Fine Gael’s John Walsh.

Still to be decided are the six seats in City Central, which was also the subject of a full recount.

It was called by Labour’s John McDonagh after the 9th count was due to eliminate him, with just 8 votes separating him and his nearest rival the Green’s Martina O Connor.

Before the recount two councillors had been elected – outgoing Independent councillor Mike Cubbard and outgoing Fianna Fail councillor Ollie Crowe.

The third seat looked likely for newcomer Eddie Hoare of Fine Gael.

The last three seats were between outgoing Fine Gael councillor Frank Fahy, outgoing independent councillor Colette Connolly, and newcomers the Soc Dems Sharon Nolan, the Greens Martina O Connor and Labour’s John McDonagh.

The casualty in this was ward was Sinn Fein’s Mark Lohan which means this new council will have no Sinn Fein representatives.

The City Central full recount begins at 10.30 this morning. We’ll be reporting live from the Westside count but no matter its outcome this new council will have a very different composition to the old one.