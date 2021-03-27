12 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, nationally 624 cases and 2 deaths

print

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths reported today occurred in March.

There has been a total of 4,653 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 26th March, the HPSC has been notified of 624 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 233,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.*

Of the cases notified today:

309 are men / 313 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

308 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 29 in Offaly and the remaining 177 cases are spread across 18 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 304 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 64 are in ICU. 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 24th 2021, 732,678 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

529,984 people have received their first dose

202,694 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 14 confirmed cases. The figure of 233,937 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 26 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 26Mar2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 26Mar2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (13Mar2021 to 26Mar2021) New Cases during last 14 days (13Mar2021 to 26Mar2021) Ireland 624 573 159.9 7,613 Offaly 29 30 461.8 360 Donegal 38 42 262.6 418 Dublin 308 245 241.5 3,254 Kildare 41 37 222.5 495 Meath 31 30 217.4 424 Longford 6 5 195.7 80 Westmeath 20 17 189.3 168 Tipperary 12 17 172.4 275 Louth 7 17 149.7 193 Wexford 16 14 147.6 221 Laois 17 13 145.2 123 Waterford 9 8 141.2 164 Roscommon 0 5 137.9 89 Cavan 12 9 127.3 97 Galway 12 19 124.8 322 Carlow <5 2 119.4 68 Wicklow 20 9 101.1 144 Limerick 8 13 83.6 163 Sligo 0 2 70.2 46 Mayo 8 9 56.7 74 Clare <5 4 53.9 64 Kilkenny <5 4 47.4 47 Leitrim 0 1 46.8 15 Cork 21 17 43.1 234 Monaghan <5 2 42.4 26 Kerry <5 2 33.2 49

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.