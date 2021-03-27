12 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, nationally 624 cases and 2 deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
The deaths reported today occurred in March.
There has been a total of 4,653 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Friday 26th March, the HPSC has been notified of 624 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 233,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.*
Of the cases notified today:
- 309 are men / 313 are women
- 75% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 308 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 29 in Offaly and the remaining 177 cases are spread across 18 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 304 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 64 are in ICU. 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 24th 2021, 732,678 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 529,984 people have received their first dose
- 202,694 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 14 confirmed cases. The figure of 233,937 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 26 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 26Mar2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 26Mar2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (13Mar2021 to 26Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (13Mar2021 to 26Mar2021)
|Ireland
|624
|573
|159.9
|7,613
|Offaly
|29
|30
|461.8
|360
|Donegal
|38
|42
|262.6
|418
|Dublin
|308
|245
|241.5
|3,254
|Kildare
|41
|37
|222.5
|495
|Meath
|31
|30
|217.4
|424
|Longford
|6
|5
|195.7
|80
|Westmeath
|20
|17
|189.3
|168
|Tipperary
|12
|17
|172.4
|275
|Louth
|7
|17
|149.7
|193
|Wexford
|16
|14
|147.6
|221
|Laois
|17
|13
|145.2
|123
|Waterford
|9
|8
|141.2
|164
|Roscommon
|0
|5
|137.9
|89
|Cavan
|12
|9
|127.3
|97
|Galway
|12
|19
|124.8
|322
|Carlow
|<5
|2
|119.4
|68
|Wicklow
|20
|9
|101.1
|144
|Limerick
|8
|13
|83.6
|163
|Sligo
|0
|2
|70.2
|46
|Mayo
|8
|9
|56.7
|74
|Clare
|<5
|4
|53.9
|64
|Kilkenny
|<5
|4
|47.4
|47
|Leitrim
|0
|1
|46.8
|15
|Cork
|21
|17
|43.1
|234
|Monaghan
|<5
|2
|42.4
|26
|Kerry
|<5
|2
|33.2
|49
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 87.2
- 5-day moving average 573