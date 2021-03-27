12 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, nationally 624 cases and 2 deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

The deaths reported today occurred in March.

There has been a total of 4,653 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 26th March, the HPSC has been notified of 624 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 233,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.*

Of the cases notified today:

  • 309 are men / 313 are women
  • 75% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 308 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 38 in Donegal, 31 in Meath, 29 in Offaly and the remaining 177 cases are spread across 18 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 304 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 64 are in ICU. 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 24th 2021, 732,678 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 529,984 people have received their first dose
  • 202,694 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 14 confirmed cases. The figure of 233,937 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 26 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 26Mar2021)5 day moving average (to midnight 26Mar2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (13Mar2021 to 26Mar2021)New Cases during last 14 days (13Mar2021 to 26Mar2021)
Ireland624573159.97,613
Offaly2930461.8360
Donegal3842262.6418
Dublin308245241.53,254
Kildare4137222.5495
Meath3130217.4424
Longford65195.780
Westmeath2017189.3168
Tipperary1217172.4275
Louth717149.7193
Wexford1614147.6221
Laois1713145.2123
Waterford98141.2164
Roscommon05137.989
Cavan129127.397
Galway1219124.8322
Carlow<52119.468
Wicklow209101.1144
Limerick81383.6163
Sligo0270.246
Mayo8956.774
Clare<5453.964
Kilkenny<5447.447
Leitrim0146.815
Cork211743.1234
Monaghan<5242.426
Kerry<5233.249

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7-day incidence 87.2
  • 5-day moving average 573

