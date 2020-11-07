12 New COVID-19 cases in Galway – 335 cases Nationally, 5 further deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,945 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 6th November, the HPSC has been notified of 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 64,855* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

155 are men / 177 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

72 in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 26 in Mayo, 25 in Cork, 23 in Kerry, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 284 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The commitment to the spirit of the public health advice shown by people across Ireland since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is to be commended. This includes wearing a face mask where social distancing is difficult, in shops and on public transport.”

“However, it is also vital that they are worn correctly and safely. Ensure you are fully covering both your mouth and nose with the face mask. Remember, visors do not offer the same benefits as face masks. I want to particularly highlight that it is very important that those who work in settings such as retail avoid the use of visors and instead use face masks. Face masks offer far better protection, and they should be worn by everyone who can wear them. Wearing one prevents someone who does not know they have COVID-19 from spreading it to another person.

“They are a key element of our defence against this virus, alongside staying at home and avoiding meeting people outside your household”.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 18 confirmed cases. The figure of 64,855 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 06 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases(to midnight 06NOV2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population(24OCT2020 to 06NOV2020) New Cases during last 14 days(24OCT2020 to 06NOV2020) Ireland 335 185.6 8,836 Donegal 41 291.5 464 Meath 10 260.5 508 Cavan <5 231.0 176 Limerick 19 218.1 425 Cork 25 217.9 1,183 Westmeath 5 208.4 185 Sligo 5 207.5 136 Dublin 72 192.2 2,589 Louth 6 188.5 243 Carlow <5 187.9 107 Mayo 26 183.1 239 Kerry 23 178.7 264 Roscommon <5 176.6 114 Clare 9 172.5 205 Galway 12 171.7 443 Monaghan <5 169.4 104 Laois 8 168.8 143 Longford <5 168.8 69 Waterford 17 164.4 191 Kildare 6 156.4 348 Kilkenny 21 141.1 140 Tipperary 6 128.5 205 Offaly <5 109.0 85 Wexford 6 89.5 134 Wicklow <5 89.2 127 Leitrim <5 28.1 9