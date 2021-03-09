12 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, 311 nationally and 30 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 30 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
12 deaths occurred in March, 13 in February, 4 in January and 1 is under investigation.
There has been a total of 4,452 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Monday 8th March, the HPSC has been notified of 311 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 223,957* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 159 are men / 149 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 135 in Dublin, 29 in Kildare, 21 in Cork, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Louth and the remaining 94 cases are spread across 16 other counties**.
As of 8am today, 397 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 95 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of March 6th, 523,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 373,149 people have received their first dose
- 149,920 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
ENDS//
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 223,957 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases** (to midnight 08Mar2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 08Mar2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (to 08Mar2021)
|Ireland
|311
|466
|161.3
|7683
|Longford
|<5
|9
|403.7
|165
|Offaly
|10
|15
|330.9
|258
|Westmeath
|9
|9
|243.3
|216
|Dublin
|135
|211
|235.3
|3170
|Meath
|12
|27
|212.8
|415
|Limerick
|18
|21
|205.7
|401
|Louth
|14
|14
|204.1
|263
|Kildare
|29
|24
|171.2
|381
|Laois
|<5
|6
|157
|133
|Mayo
|10
|12
|150.9
|197
|Carlow
|<5
|4
|149.3
|85
|Donegal
|0
|11
|148.2
|236
|Galway
|12
|16
|142.2
|367
|Tipperary
|<5
|13
|134.8
|215
|Clare
|<5
|5
|108.6
|129
|Monaghan
|0
|4
|105.9
|65
|Waterford
|8
|6
|97.3
|113
|Roscommon
|<5
|3
|91.4
|59
|Cavan
|0
|3
|90.6
|69
|Wicklow
|<5
|11
|90.6
|129
|Sligo
|0
|4
|74.8
|49
|Wexford
|9
|8
|71.5
|107
|Kerry
|<5
|6
|67
|99
|Leitrim
|0
|0
|59.3
|19
|Cork
|21
|18
|53.6
|291
|Kilkenny
|<5
|3
|52.4
|52
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 70.1
- 5-day moving average 466