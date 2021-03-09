12 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, 311 nationally and 30 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 30 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

12 deaths occurred in March, 13 in February, 4 in January and 1 is under investigation.

There has been a total of 4,452 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 8th March, the HPSC has been notified of 311 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 223,957* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 159 are men / 149 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 135 in Dublin, 29 in Kildare, 21 in Cork, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Louth and the remaining 94 cases are spread across 16 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 397 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 95 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 6th, 523,069 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 373,149 people have received their first dose
  • 149,920 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 223,957 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases** (to midnight 08Mar2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 08Mar2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 08Mar2021)
Ireland311466161.37683
Longford<59403.7165
Offaly1015330.9258
Westmeath99243.3216
Dublin135211235.33170
Meath1227212.8415
Limerick1821205.7401
Louth1414204.1263
Kildare2924171.2381
Laois<56157133
Mayo1012150.9197
Carlow<54149.385
Donegal011148.2236
Galway1216142.2367
Tipperary<513134.8215
Clare<55108.6129
Monaghan04105.965
Waterford8697.3113
Roscommon<5391.459
Cavan0390.669
Wicklow<51190.6129
Sligo0474.849
Wexford9871.5107
Kerry<566799
Leitrim0059.319
Cork211853.6291
Kilkenny<5352.452

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7-day incidence 70.1
  • 5-day moving average 466

