12 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway as ‘stay at home’ order comes into effect

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Twelve new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Galway, bringing the total number to 57.

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows there are now 2,121 confirmed cases nationwide.

While the death toll now stands at 22, up from 19 yesterday.

Following an announcement from Government last night, severe and wide-ranging movement restrictions on every citizen are now in effect.

Everybody in the country must stay at home until at least Easter Sunday, to try stop the spread of Covid 19.

What does the lockdown mean?

It was just after 8.30 last night when Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, flanked by his health minister and the chief medical officer, walked into the Government press centre and announced extraordinary restrictions on people’s freedom for the next two weeks.

The mood was sombre, with the change in tone of the Government’s covid 19 message clear on Leo Varadkar’s face when he outlined the measures to a stunned media, who had no warning of what was to come.

Until April 12th, everybody must remain in their home except for very specific reasons.

People can only leave for essential work.

You are allowed leave to buy food or household goods, to go to medical appointments and vital family reasons.

You can also leave for brief exercise, but only within 2km of your home.

Gardai will be out patrolling and can fine people.

People over 70 must ‘cocoon’ in their homes, and arrange food and medicines.

All gatherings are prohibited, including social family visits.

The Taoiseach said he was asking people to restrict their lives to save the lives of others.

Why has the country gone into lockdown?

A week is a long time in politics and just six days ago the Taoiseach was talking about how he thought a full lockdown might not be the best approach.

Leo Varadkar has denied this is a lockdown – but admits it’s pretty close.

So what’s changed since then?

Well we’ve seen a large jump in the number of cases in Ireland with more than 2,000 people having the Coronavirus and 22 people dying because of it.

What is as significant is how people are contracting COVID-19.

More than half of cases have now come from community transmition which means it’s bedded down in the country and top medics judge the best way of tackling that is to shut things down.

You can’t spread it to someone if you don’t come into contact with them.

So the Chief Medical Officer has said while this will be hard, it is the best thing to try to flatten the curve of cases so the country can deal with the virus.

Restrictions on movement and recreational activity

Meanwhile, Galway City Council has confirmed that it will close access to walkways and beaches at Salthill Prom, Ballyloughane and Silver Strand from this morning.

People across the country are being asked to avoid beaches and mountain trails this weekend to maintain strict social distancing rules.

A major nationwide policing operation supporting the government’s latest restrictions is now underway.

Thousands of Gardaí on foot, bike and mobile patrols will be ensuring that people obey the guidelines as set out by the Taoiseach in his address last night.

They will intervene where venues or outlets are not in compliance with regulations and will also be breaking up groups of people who are not adhering to social distancing rules.

They will be patrolling popular weekend spots to make sure there will be no repeat of the overcrowding that was seen last weekend.

Commissioner Drew Harris says these high visibility patrols will pro-actively engage with people to provide re-assurance and social distancing during this time.