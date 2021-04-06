12 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 443 nationwide with 9 additional deaths

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

3 of these deaths occurred in January, 2 in February, 3 in March and 1 in April.

There has been a total of 4,727 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday5th April, the HPSC has been notified of 443 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 238,907* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 239 are men / 203 are women
  • 75% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 208 in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 24 in Kildare, 20 in Meath, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 142 spread across 19 other counties. **

As of 8am today, 261 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 3rd 2021, 932,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 660,800 people have received their first dose
  • 271,524 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 238,907 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 5th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases** (to midnight 5Apr2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 5Apr 2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 5Apr 2021)
Ireland443463157.17482
Offaly1115407.9318
Westmeath1013260.2231
Donegal1718246.2392
Laois1216244.4207
Dublin208213240.13,235
Kildare2427218.9487
Cavan89200.9153
Meath2020193.8378
Louth813162.9210
Longford<53156.664
Tipperary1310129.7207
Wexford89122.2183
Wicklow1415116.6166
Roscommon<55100.765
Mayo8797.3127
Limerick9691.3178
Monaghan6589.655
Galway121486.8224
Waterford6569.781
Leitrim<5165.521
Cork322758315
Clare<5354.765
Carlow0142.224
Kilkenny0132.232
Kerry5531.146
Sligo<5227.518

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7 day incidence rate is 73.2
  • 5 day moving average is 463

