12 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 443 nationwide with 9 additional deaths

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
3 of these deaths occurred in January, 2 in February, 3 in March and 1 in April.
There has been a total of 4,727 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Monday5th April, the HPSC has been notified of 443 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 238,907* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 239 are men / 203 are women
- 75% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 208 in Dublin, 32 in Cork, 24 in Kildare, 20 in Meath, 17 in Donegal and the remaining 142 spread across 19 other counties. **
As of 8am today, 261 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 60 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 3rd 2021, 932,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 660,800 people have received their first dose
- 271,524 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 238,907 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 5th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases** (to midnight 5Apr2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 5Apr 2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (to 5Apr 2021)
|Ireland
|443
|463
|157.1
|7482
|Offaly
|11
|15
|407.9
|318
|Westmeath
|10
|13
|260.2
|231
|Donegal
|17
|18
|246.2
|392
|Laois
|12
|16
|244.4
|207
|Dublin
|208
|213
|240.1
|3,235
|Kildare
|24
|27
|218.9
|487
|Cavan
|8
|9
|200.9
|153
|Meath
|20
|20
|193.8
|378
|Louth
|8
|13
|162.9
|210
|Longford
|<5
|3
|156.6
|64
|Tipperary
|13
|10
|129.7
|207
|Wexford
|8
|9
|122.2
|183
|Wicklow
|14
|15
|116.6
|166
|Roscommon
|<5
|5
|100.7
|65
|Mayo
|8
|7
|97.3
|127
|Limerick
|9
|6
|91.3
|178
|Monaghan
|6
|5
|89.6
|55
|Galway
|12
|14
|86.8
|224
|Waterford
|6
|5
|69.7
|81
|Leitrim
|<5
|1
|65.5
|21
|Cork
|32
|27
|58
|315
|Clare
|<5
|3
|54.7
|65
|Carlow
|0
|1
|42.2
|24
|Kilkenny
|0
|1
|32.2
|32
|Kerry
|5
|5
|31.1
|46
|Sligo
|<5
|2
|27.5
|18
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7 day incidence rate is 73.2
- 5 day moving average is 463