12 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 431 nationally and 4 deaths in April

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Of the deaths reported today, 4 occurred in April, 2 occurred in March and 6 occurred in January.
The median age of those who died was 76 years and the age range was 42-91 years.
There has been a total of 4,812* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 13th April, the HPSC has been notified of 431 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There has now been a total of 242,105** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 204 are men / 226 are women
- 70% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 33 years old
- 160 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 21 in Meath, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties***
As of 8am today, 192 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 49 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 12th, 2021, 1,076,216 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 758,763 people have received their first dose
- 317,453 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
ENDS//
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 4,812 deaths reflects this.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 10 confirmed cases. The figure of 242,105 confirmed cases reflects this.
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
- 7-day incidence 58.8
- 5-day moving average 388
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 13 April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 13Apr2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 13Apr2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (31Mar2021 to 13Apr2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (31Mar2021 to 13Apr2021)
|Ireland
|431
|388
|132
|6,286
|Offaly
|9
|13
|257.8
|201
|Kildare
|50
|33
|215.3
|479
|Dublin
|160
|167
|211.2
|2,846
|Laois
|9
|9
|188.9
|160
|Donegal
|34
|24
|179
|285
|Westmeath
|<5
|8
|176.9
|157
|Meath
|21
|21
|162
|316
|Cavan
|8
|6
|145.7
|111
|Longford
|9
|5
|139.5
|57
|Louth
|11
|8
|114.8
|148
|Monaghan
|<5
|3
|104.3
|64
|Wicklow
|<5
|7
|97.6
|139
|Mayo
|8
|8
|95.8
|125
|Roscommon
|5
|5
|91.4
|59
|Galway
|12
|14
|83.3
|215
|Limerick
|20
|13
|77
|150
|Tipperary
|<5
|5
|73.3
|117
|Wexford
|9
|5
|70.1
|105
|Leitrim
|<5
|2
|59.3
|19
|Waterford
|5
|5
|58.5
|68
|Cork
|17
|14
|54.9
|298
|Kerry
|11
|6
|44
|65
|Carlow
|8
|3
|40.4
|23
|Clare
|<5
|4
|37
|44
|Sligo
|0
|0
|21.4
|14
|Kilkenny
|5
|2
|21.2
|21
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.