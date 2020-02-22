12-hour status yellow rainfall warning issued for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 12-hour status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Galway and 14 other counties.

Met Eireann says up to 25 millimetres of rain could fall between Sunday night and Monday morning.

The national forecaster says the rain is likely to be preceded by a period of snow which will turn to rain later in the night.

Due to the already saturated ground and elevated river levels, Met Éireann is predicting localised surface and river flooding will occur.

The status yellow rain warning will come into effect tomorrow night at 8 o’clock and remain in place until 8 o’clock on Monday morning.

The alert also affects the rest of Connacht and counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Louth, Offally, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Tipperary.

Many areas along the River Shannon are on alert, with much farmland around Carrick-on-Shannon and Athlone already under water.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..