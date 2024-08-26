Galway Bay FM

26 August 2024

~1 minutes read

12 hour status yellow rain warning to come into effect in Galway from 10 tonight

The heavy rain leading into tonight’s Status yellow rain warning for Galway will make flooding more likely according to Met Eireann.

The warning for Galway and Cork, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim will run from 10 tonight until 10 tomorrow morning.

The heavy and persistent rain may lead to localised flooding according to meteorologist Jennifer Foran.

Jennifer is also warning about travelling conditions tomorrow morning.

