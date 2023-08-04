Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 12-hour rain warning for Galway and Connacht comes into force at 8 tonight

The forecaster is asking the public to take care this weekend as Storm Antoni brings heavy showers and strong winds.

Three different Status Yellow weather warnings will come into force from this evening into tomorrow.

The showers will at first affect Connacht, Tipperary and Clare from 8pm spreading into Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan by 11pm

Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Wexford will bear the brunt of the winds tomorrow morning.