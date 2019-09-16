12 Galway medical projects set to benefit from €2.6m in government funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 12 Galway medical projects are set to recieve a combined 2.6 million euro in Government funding.

Minister for Health Simon Harris has announced the 122 projects which are to be included in the Sláintecare Integration Fund across the country.

The biggest local award with a share of 700 thousand euro in funding is for elder care with Galway city, Tuam and Athenry to become the new pioneer sites for integrated care programmes.

Programmes designed to deliver integrated care for type 2 diabetes in Tuam, Athenry, Loughrea and parts of Cork have been allocated a combined 515 thousand euro.

Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe, Primary Care Galway will receive over 330 thousand euro for a heart failure integrated care project.