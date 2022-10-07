12% drop in unemployment across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a drop of 12% in the number of people unemployed in Galway.

While nationally there was a decline of just one percent, according to CSO figures.

Last month, there were 15,752 people on the Live Register across Galway city and county.

While this month, CSO figures show there are almost 2,000 less on it, at 13,836.

Nationally, there were 184,100 people on the Live Register at the end of September – a drop of 1 per cent on the previous month.

Nearly a quarter of those were in the 35 – 44 age group – while counties Clare and Kerry saw the greatest increases.

There were over 13,500 people benefiting from the EU’s Temporary Protection Directive included in the figures – up 1,654 from August.