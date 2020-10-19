12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today but none in ICU

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today, but none are being treated in intensive care units.

That’s according to HSE figures which show that nationally, 290 COVID-19 patients are attending acute hospitals.

10 patients are being treated for coronavirus at UHG today, while two people are receiving care at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

However, no Covid patients are being treated in the ICU at either facility.

A further 11 patients are undergoing general treatment for suspected cases of the virus across both hospitals – with 6 at UHG and 5 at Portiuncula Hospital.

Overall, 31 patients are receiving care for COVID-19 in ICU’s across the country today – with 23 being placed on ventilators.