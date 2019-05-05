12 candidates to contest the five seater Connemara South while 7 will contest the four seats in Connemara North

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connemara is now split into two electoral areas and one candidate, Criostóir Breathnach from Rosmuc, is contesting both, which while unusual is within the election rules

The 12 candidates contesting the five seater Connemara South area are: Padraig Mac An Iomaire, Ann Flaherty, MacDara Hosty, Dáithí Ó Cualáin, Máirtín Lee, Noel Thomas, Criostóir Breathnach, Patrick Feeney, Kevin O’Hara, Alastair McKinstry, Tomás Ó Curraoín and Séan F. Ó Drisceoil

The 7 candidates contesting the four seater Connemara North area are: Eileen Mannion, Gerry King, Seamus Walsh, Josie Conneely, Thomas Welby, Criostóir Breathnach and Tom Healy