12 candidates to contest 6 seater Ballinasloe area while 9 will contest Loughrea’s 5 seats

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 78 candidates will contest the 39 seats on Galway County Council on Friday fortnight

Nominations for all local authorities closed at noon yesterday, after which Galway Bay fm news announced the 46 candidates for the 18 Galway city council seats

Today we have confirmation of the names for the ballot paper for the 7 electoral areas in the county council

On this bulletin we will announce the candidates for two of the electoral areas, and will announce the remaining areas on our 1 o’clock bulletin

The 12 candidates for the 6 seater Ballinasloe area are: Aidan Donohue, Peter Keaveney, Michael Finnerty, Harriett Bruce, Aisling Dolan, Ken Campbell, Declan Geraghty, Michael Connolly, Mike Kelly, Kenneth O’Brien, Dermot Connolly and Tim Broderick

:The 9 candidates for the 5 seater Loughrea area are: Jimmy McClearn, Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher, Eoin Madden, Ivan Canning, Shane Curley, Pat Flanagan, Joe Campbell, Anne Marie Roche and Pat Hynes

