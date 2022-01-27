12 broadband connection points launched across county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council and the Government this week launched Galway County’s Broadband Connection Point network.

At present 12 BCPs under the ‘Connected Communities’ initiative are live in the county, with a further 10 to follow.

Connected Communities is an initiative of the Government, in partnership with Vodafone and NBI and aims to provide high-speed internet access at publicly accessible sites for remote work, study, community/digital skills training and the filling of forms.

The first 12 Connected Communities in County Galway were launched by Cathaoirleach Peter Keaveney at this week’s plenary meeting.

They include locations in Inisbofin, Glenamaddy and Leitir Mealláin.

Each ‘Connected Community’ will receive Vodafone WiFi access.

This will enable people living in the area to go to the selected location and access WiFi for daily use including remote working, e-learning and general access.

Jim Cullen, Interim Chief Executive Galway County Council told the meeting connectivity is a tool and its importance in regenerating and revitalising rural communities cannot be understated.