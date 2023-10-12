12 ATU Galway graduates showcased in Brussels for World Mental Health Day

12 ATU Galway graduate artists are being showcased in Brussels this week for World Mental Health Day.

The selected artists are Conor Burke, Kathleen Donoghue, Eileen Fair, Maura Finnegan, Katie Moore, Theresa Mulholland, Brigid Mulligan, Gerri O’Brien, Karena Ryan, Naoise Sheridan, Sona Smedkova and Tala Zeitawi.

The exhibition includes digital animations, paintings, installations, textiles, sculptures, prints and a film.

The project was developed and funded by MEP Maria Walsh , ATU, the European Parliament and the Galway Culture Company.