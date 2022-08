Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 119-year-old railway carriage is set to arrive in Maam Cross around now for restoration work.

The Great Southern and Western Railway Carriage from 1903 has traveled through Moycullen and Oughterard on its journey.

A crew are working on restoring Maam Cross Station, and they hope it’ll be ready to open as a visitor attraction before winter.

Jim Deegan, Managing Director of Railtours Ireland explains their plans for the carriage: