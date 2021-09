print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been 24 deaths related to Covid-19 reported in the past week.

The figure is down from 43 from the previous seven days.

Meanwhile, a further 1,185 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

292 people are in hospital as of this morning, a decrease of 43 compared to this day last week, while 65 are in ICU.

The five-day moving average is now 1,212, down from 1,633 at the end of August.