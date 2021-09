print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 1,181 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported this evening.

The five-day moving average has dropped to 1,401 – down almost 80 from four days ago.

Monaghan, Donegal and Cavan have the highest 14-day incidence rates in the country.

309 COVID patients are in hospital – down 12 from yesterday – while the ICU figure is up two to 60.