1,180 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has today been notified of 1,180 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 8am today, 362 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised down one from yesterday.

Figures for patients with Covid-19 in Galway Hospitals released this morning have shown that they have fallen for a second day in a row with 31 in GUH and 3 in Portiuncla Hospital in Ballinasloe.

This is a reduction of 3 in GUH and 2 in Ballinasloe in the last 24 hours.

59 people are in intensive care up seven in the past 24 hours.

Of that number, there are three in ICU in GUH, no change on yesterday while there are no patients in ICU in Ballinasloe, a reduction of one.

Meanwhile, the head of the HSE says the country will hit the milestone of 90 percent of adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19 next week.

Paul Reid says more than 6.9 million doses have now been administered.

Latest HSE figures also show 61 percent of 12 to 15 year olds have so far signed up for a vaccine.