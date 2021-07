print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has confirmed 1179 new cases of Covid-19.

There are now 91 people being treated for the illness in hospital, an increase of 13 in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients in intensive care stands at 22, unchanged on yesterday’s figure.

The five-day average has shot up to 1101.

