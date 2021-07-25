1,126 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has reported 1,126 new cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

123 patients are currently being treated in Irish hospitals with the virus in comparison with 105 yesterday.

Of those, 22 are in intensive care units, an increase of one.

The five-day moving average in Ireland has risen to 1,285, compared to 1,101 this day last week.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of the population now stands at 321, while the seven-day moving average is 1,229.

Meanwhile

The head of the HSE says almost 70 percent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Paul Reid says more than 5.5 million doses have been administered so far.

He says over 80 percent of adults have now had at least one dose.