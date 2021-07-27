1,120 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide

print

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,120* confirmed cases of COVID-19.



As of 8am today, 142 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 27 are in ICU.



Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Almost 70% of our population is now fully vaccinated and today the vaccination programme has been extended to 12-15 year olds who will also be able to register for an mRNA vaccine.

“Following advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, which has been approved by Government, I encourage parents and guardians of those aged 12-15 years of age to register them for a vaccination as soon as the opportunity arises.

“The vaccination programme has received high uptake to date. I strongly urge anyone eligible to register for a vaccine to do so as soon as possible.”