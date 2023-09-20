Galway Bay FM

20 September 2023

11,000 people in Galway spend over an hour commuting to work or school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – CSO figures show that more than 11,000 people across Galway spend at least an hour commuting to work or school.

The data includes people aged 5 years and over, and is based on their journey time to work, school or college.

Most of the 11,000 are based in County Galway, with almost 9,500 spending an hour or more getting to work or school.

On the other end of the scale, over 50,000 people across Galway manage to commute in less than 15 minutes.

Nationally the figures outline the commute times of around 3 million people over the age of 5 travelling to school, work or college.

Of those, almost a million people have a commute time of under 15 minutes, while over 275,000 spend over an hour getting to where they need to be.

