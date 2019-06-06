11 water schemes in Galway taken off remedial action list

Eleven water schemes in the county have been taken off the Remedial Action List since 2014.

That’s according to a report by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The Remedial Action List identifies drinking water supplies that are at risk of failing to consistently supply safe, clean drinking water.

After a number of years of being on the Remedial Action List, the Ballinasloe water supply has now been removed.

It follows a 650-thousand euro investment by Irish Water for upgrade works including a new UV disinfection system, additional filters and an upgraded control system at the water treatment plant.

The utility says 8,500 people in Ballinasloe now have safe, reliable drinking water.

