Galway Bay FM

28 February 2024

~1 minutes read

11 new vets registered in Galway in 2023

Share story:
11 new vets registered in Galway in 2023

11 vets were newly registered across Galway City and County in 2023, according to the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

This places Galway at number 4 on the list of new vets nationally, behind Cork at 21, Dublin at 20, and Kildare at 16.

The number of vets registering nationally was 321, up 6 per cent on the previous year.

126 veterinary nurses registered last year.

The total number of vets and nurses on the register is at an all time high but the demand is significant and continually increasing.

As a result, the VCI is setting up a workforce review group to examine recruitment and retention challenges.

 

 

Share story:

HPE Galway names National Breast Cancer Research Institute as their charity of the year

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Galway has named NCBRI, the National Breast Cancer Research Institute as its charity of the year. NBCRI is located at Lambe Ins...

Claim County Climate Action Plan "not worth paper written on" unless public transport improves

Galway County Council’s newly adopted Climate Action Plan “isn’t worth the paper it’s written on” unless public transport im...

Over 2,000 signatures in favour of dog park at Tuam's Palace Grounds

Over 2,000 signatures have been collected for a proposed dog park in Tuam’s Palace Grounds. Thirteen year old Nicola Riediger is leading the project...

Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme to open on March 20th

The Mother and Baby Institutions Payment Scheme will open on March 20th. The scheme will give priority to older applicants, with the first payments expect...