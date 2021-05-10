11 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 381 nationwide with no additional deaths

print

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 0 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,921 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 9th May, the HPSC has been notified of 381 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 253,189* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 192 are men / 188 are women
  • 77% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 188 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 30 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 13 in Cork, 13 in Tipperary, 13 in Westmeath and the remaining 72 cases are spread across 15 other counties***.

As of 8am today, 124 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Saturday 8th May, 1,827,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 1,327,821 people have received their first dose
  • 499,789 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed cases. The figure of 253,189 confirmed cases reflects this.

** County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 9th May 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to
midnight 09MAY2021)		5 day moving average
(04MAY2021 – 09MAY2021)		14-Day incidence
rate per 100,000
population (26APR2021
to 09MAY2021)		New Cases during
last 14 days (26APR2021
to 09MAY2021)
Ireland381425.41296,144
Donegal3928260.7415
Kildare3034250.8558
Westmeath1311201.6179
Dublin188202190.32,564
Roscommon510164.2106
Meath<515142.5278
Cavan06137.8105
Tipperary137118.5189
Monaghan5611470
Limerick1314110.3215
Louth<57105.5136
Offaly<5497.576
Longford019338
Carlow7389.651
Cork133386.4469
Wicklow9682.9118
Galway11975.2194
Waterford6574.987
Leitrim0165.521
Wexford12949.474
Laois<5341.335
Kilkenny<5340.340
Clare<5439.647
Mayo<533647
Sligo0018.312
Kerry<5213.520

The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers. age of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers

  • 7-day incidence rate is 61.30
  • 5-day moving average is 425.40

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR