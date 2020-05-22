11 more deaths from COVID-19, and 115 new cases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 11 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,592 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Friday 22nd May the HPSC has been notified of 115 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,506 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 20th May (24,351 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,194 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,791 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,794 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,398 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,383 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Friday 22 May) to review Ireland’s ongoing response to COVID-19.



Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today NPHET recommended that the HSE build on the very significant work to date in expanding the testing capacity, to ensure that there is an integrated and coordinated clinical and public health-informed approach to the establishment and implementation of a national testing strategy.”



Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that 86% of people rate their knowledge on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as high. This is essential knowledge for all of society to have and use as we move safely through the phases ahead.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and Integrated Care Lead HSE, said; “Individual health is never more important than it is during this time of pandemic. I would encourage every member of society to register with a GP and establish an access point to the healthcare system.”