11 Galway schools included in Safe Routes to School programme

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 11 Galway schools are to receive funding to improve their walking and cycling infrastructure.

It’s part of the government’s Safe Routes to School programme, which aims to make children’s travels safer and tackle congestion at school gates.

Four primary schools in Galway city and seven primary and post primary schools in the county are among the 170 schools nationwide which have been included in the pilot scheme.

932 schools have expressed interest in the scheme since March, and will be included over time on a rolling basis.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport and Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton says the projects will provide enhanced infrastructure for children who want to cycle, walk or scoot to school.