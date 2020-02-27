11 Galway candidates nominated to contest upcoming Seanad elections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Eleven Galway candidates are so far looking to be appointed to the 26th Seanad ahead of next week’s final deadline for nominations.

The Seanad comprises of 60 members, with 43 of these vacancies filled by candidates representing various vocational interests such as Education, Agriculture and Industry among others.

While a further six members are elected by National University of Ireland graduates and 11 are appointed by the Taoiseach.

The final deadline for Oireactas members to nominate candidates for the election is Monday the 2nd of March, while the deadline for vocational interests to register nominations has passed.

Six sitting Galway native senators are looking to be returned to the 26th Seanad in next month’s election.

Galway man and Chicago based businessman, Billy lawless is hoping to serve a second term as a Taoiseach’s appointment.

The sitting Senator was the first ever Irish overseas selection following his appointment by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2016.

Another Taoiseach’s appointment, Aer Arann founder Pádraig Ó Céidigh has confirmed that he would also accept an appointment to the 26th Seanad.

While Fine Gael’s Maura Hopkins has announced she will not be contesting the election due to family commitments.

Seeking re-election on the University of Ireland ticket are Senators Ronan Mullen from Ahascragh and Alice Mary Higgins from Galway City.

Another sitting senator hoping to retain his seat is city native Gerard Craughwell who is seeking to be returned under the Labour panel.

Former Galway West TD Sean Kyne is also seeking to be elected to the Seanad under the Cultural and Education Panel following his temporary appointment by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to the body last week to take a seat vacated by a newly elected TD.

Meanwhile, three Loughrea area county councillors are on the ballot paper.

Fine Gael councillor Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher and Fianna Fail Cllr Shane Curley are both hoping to secure a seat under the Cultural and Educational panel.

While Independent councillor Pat Hynes is looking to be a part of the 26th Seanad in the Industrial and Commercial panel.

Staying with the Industrial panel but moving to Galway city, Fianna Fail councillor Ollie Crowe has also been put forward for a seat.

Finishing off the list of Galway hopefuls for the moment, Galway West candidate for the Social Democrats in the recent general election, Niall Ó Tuathail has been nominated under the Industrial and Commercial panel.

The deadline for final nominations closes at 12pm on Monday the 2nd of March with ballots to be issued on the 16th of next month.

Polls will close and counting will begin on the 30th of March.