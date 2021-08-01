1098 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has been notified of 1,098 cases of Covid-19 this afternoon.

The figure is a decrease of 329 on yesterday’s figure.

There are currently 163 Covid-19 patients in hospital – of which 26 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, over 70 per cent of the Irish adult population is now fully vaccinated.

10,000 people have been vaccinated so far this weekend in 20 vaccination centres across the country.

Anybody over 16 still waiting on a vaccine can attend a vaccine centre, without an appointment, to receive their first jab until Monday.