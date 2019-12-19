109 Garda investigations ongoing in Galway into sex assault or rape

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 109 investigations are ongoing into sex assault or rape cases in Galway.

A meeting of the City Joint Policing Committee heard two more staff are joining the Protective Services team at the Garda HQ at Murrough bringing the total team to 15.

Green party city councillor Pauline O’Reilly told the meeting she recently had a tour of Galway Rape Crisis Centre and queried if there is anything else needed for Gardai to proceed with the 109 live investigations.

It comes as recently published figures from the Central Statistics Office revealed that nationally only one-in-ten sexual offences reported to gardaí last year has been solved.

Chief Superintendent Tom Curley said the new protective services unit is working very well and has sufficient resources for the ongoing investigations.

He added excellent progress is being made.