1051 new cases of Covid-19 reported today

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Department of Health has reported 1,051 cases of Covid-19 today.

This is the second lowest number of daily cases in two months.

It’s also a drop of more than 500 compared to yesterday’s figure.

319 people are in hospital with the virus – 60 of which are in ICU.

The five-day moving average has decreased to 1,284 – down from 1,374 yesterday.

As of 1st October, 87% of people in the Republic of Ireland over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated.

In Northern Ireland there were two deaths from people diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 2,567.

A further 892 people tested positive for the virus, while there are 342 people hospitalised with the disease – of whom 33 are being treated in ICU.