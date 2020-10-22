104 new COVID-19 cases in Galway; 1066 new cases nationally and three further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,871 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 21st October the HPSC has been notified of 1,066 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 54,476* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

536 are men / 528 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

244 in Dublin, 104 in Galway, 98 in Cork, 92 in Meath and the

remaining 528 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 313 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “We are now in Level 5 because the disease is at very serious levels in our country and posing a significant risk to public health.

“We all need to stay at home, except for essential work and exceptional circumstances. If you are a confirmed case self isolate at home, if you are a close contact of a confirmed case restrict your movements at home, if you are experiencing symptoms or believe you are a close contact – restrict your movements and contact your GP.”

Dr. Heather Burns, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “The 14-day incidence was at 3 per 100,000 at the end of June, today it is 302 per 100,000 population. The risk of you being exposed to COVID-19 is now 100 times greater than it was 4 months ago. Please limit your risk by staying at home and following public health advice.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said “The reproduction number is 1.3 -1.4 nationally. Our collective goal now is to suppress transmission of the virus and bring our case numbers to manageable levels. If we work hard together to get the reproduction number to 0.5, we should succeed in reducing cases to below 100 a day in six weeks time.”

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said; “Based on our experience, widespread community transmission results in spread to vulnerable groups in congregated settings. The single most effective measure to protect vulnerable groups, including nursing homes, is to reduce community transmission significantly. Every one of us has a role to play to achieve this.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 12 confirmed cases. The figure of 54,476 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 21 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 21OCT2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population 08OCT2020 to 21OCT2020) New Cases during last 14 days (08OCT2020 to 21OCT2020) IRELAND 1,066 302.5 14,404 Cavan 56 1,055.5 804 Meath 92 659.9 1287 Westmeath 16 417.9 371 Monaghan 22 404.0 248 Sligo 30 396.7 260 Galway 104 355.7 918 Cork 98 339.7 1,844 Donegal 56 321.0 511 Kildare 40 306.1 681 Clare 18 302.1 359 Wexford 19 301.2 451 Limerick 44 293.0 571 Louth 42 289.4 373 Longford <5 283.8 116 Leitrim <5 271.5 87 Kerry 22 269.5 398 Roscommon 19 258.7 167 Dublin 244 253.3 3,412 Carlow 22 242.4 138 Mayo 36 227.6 297 Laois 15 222.0 188 Offaly 6 221.9 173 Kilkenny 14 177.4 176 Waterford 25 173.0 201 Wicklow 11 127.1 181 Tipperary 8 120.3 192